Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.