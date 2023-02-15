A Bullard businesswoman was forced to shut her doors after contracting COVID-19 and going into a coma. April Weldon, owner of The Big Rusty Horse, caught the virus in July of 2021 and soon after fell into a coma for six weeks.
The single mother opened the business in 2017 and named the store after all the things she loves.
“I named my business after things I love. My horse, which I had to sell because of my recovery, was huge and fun and brought me peace and I love rustic, country things,” she said “I actually designed my logo around my former horse; big and muscular and goofy with a huge personality.”
The unique shop offers wide variety of items such as different custom T-shirts, decals, tumblers, coffee cups, wine glasses, caps, bags, country jewelry, blankets, beanies, bath bombs, gourmet cracker, soup and dip mixes, home décor, and more.
“The majority all have a southern flare. I also design my own graphic southern tees and offer wholesale to other boutiques,” Weldon said. “I work with businesses and bring their ideas to life for their caps and tees for their employees and customers, offering bulk pricing and returning customer discounts.”
Weldon said she wanted the store to reflect her personality and stand out from other shopping experiences.
“I didn't want traditional shelves or displays. I made a closet clothes rack out of antique doors and old barn wood. I have an old rusty barbed wire fence that hangs on my wall for displaying various jewelry and accessories to name a couple,” she said. “I also offer a non-traditional check out game for chances at money off your purchase.”
During her time in the hospital, Weldon said the Bullard community rallied around her and showed support in big ways.
“The town's support was amazing. I am so blessed to be a part of the Bullard community and The Big Rusty Horse community and will forever be grateful and thankful for them. It was all of my customers and friends near and far; fundraisers and prayers throughout the community from businesses and friends and caring strangers,” she said. “My best friend and family opened the shop while I was in the coma and they bought so much from the shop to help pay bills for my son.”
“Because of all of them, I had a business to come back to. It's quite a bit different now, but I'm here and I love it and I missed everyone,” Weldon added. “My people, as I call them.”
The road to recovery for Weldon hasn’t been easy. When she came out of a coma she realized she couldn’t move or feel her body. She had to learn to do things like walk and write all over again.
Weldon said through miracle and lots of prayers she began to slowly reopen the shop.
“I started coming to the shop an hour at a time in May 2022 and worked my way back to full time August 2022,” she said. “; a gift to me and my son. I want people to know I am back open again.”
Today Weldon is slowly restocking her shelves and trying to get back to what used to be normal. She even started making her custom candy bouquets again since her right hand has started to recover.
Weldon said she hopes to soon start a fundraising walk in the community to help fund equipment for those learning forced with relearning everyday tasks.
“I want to help people the way I was helped,” she said.
On Thursday, The Big Rusty Horse, in collaboration with the Texas Spirit Riders, will host a meet-and-greet event at the store.
The Texas Spirit Riders are a pro-rodeo performance team whose owner and captain Erica Bedarnz residing in Bullard.
“These ladies will be in full uniform waving at the crowds going by, welcoming them into the shop, signing autographs, taking pictures and sharing smiles,” Weldon said. “They are going to be here and introducing themselves to the community.”
“I will be offering storewide discounts, free gifts with qualifying purchases, and the check out game for additional chances at savings,” she said.
The event will take place at The Big Rusty Horse located at 203 West Main Street in Bullard from 2 to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit The Big Rusty Horse Facebook page.