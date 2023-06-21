Armory Flea Market, considered the oldest flea market in Tyler, recently announced via Facebook it will be permanently closing its doors in August.
The June 16 post read:
“It is with sadness that we will be closing our doors on Aug 30 after 30 plus years of being the oldest flea market in Tyler. The City who owns our building will be making it into a pavilion is what we have been told. We hope you come and shop with us from now till Aug 30. Vendors are still bringing in merchandise, so we will still have a great selection of items. Thank you to all our wonderful customers”
The post was flooded with reactions, comments, and shares from customer who are equally as sad to see the longtime Tyler business close.
The flea market carries antiques, vintage advertising signs, fishing tackle, collectables, vintage clothing, and more. The final day customers will be able to shop is Aug. 30.
Although subject to change, current business hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Armory Flea Market is located at 415 Fair Park Drive.
For more information, visit the Armory Flea Market Facebook page.