Nominations begin today for ETX View’s second-annual awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas.
ETX View is proud to recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. ETX View invites East Texans to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership and who show dedication in their professional careers and in their community service.
The 40 Under Forty awards program will feature 40 categories of industry in which individuals may be nominated. The awards program is divided into three phases: a nomination phase, a voting phase and the announcement of the winners. At the end of the year, the annual awards ceremony will honor all of the nominees and reveal the winners and a special commemorative magazine will be published.
The nomination phase began today and will be open until Sept. 28. During this time, individuals may write in the name of a nominee under the age of 40 who is deserving of such recognition in each category. Nominations can be made by visiting ETX View’s website at www.etxview.com/4040/4040_2022 .
The top three nominees in each category will move on to the voting phase, in which East Texas residents will be invited to cast a ballot for the young professionals they believe to be most deserving.
The voting phase will be Oct. 3 through Oct. 18. Individuals may vote once per day during this period. Additionally, all nominees will be photographed and interviewed during the voting phase.
In the event of a category tie, judges consisting of the editor and publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Longview News-Journal and ETX View Magazine along with the president of M. Roberts Media will select the nominees to move forward.
The winners of the 40 Under Forty awards will be unveiled at a celebratory gala on Dec. 2 at the Infinity Event Center in Longview.
The ceremony and event is expected to exceed 500 attendees, with all nominees, their guests, and employers invited to the banquet. The event will include entertainment by the All Funk Radio Show along with heavy hors d'oeuvres.
In addition to the banquet, on Dec. 3 ETX View will also publish a special edition of the magazine in which the 40 winners will be profiled. You can view the 2021 40 Under Forty magazine here.
ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. The bi-monthly magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands across East Texas.
For questions or information about 40 Under Forty or ETX View, contact Editor Santana Wood at (903) 237-7749 or swood@tylerpaper.com. For 40 Under Forty event sponsorship opportunities or to advertise in ETX View, contact Advertising Director Alyssa Hankins at (903) 596-6295 or alyssa@mrobertsmedia.com. To see the latest ETX View stories, visit www.etxview.com.
