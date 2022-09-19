A new wellness facility offering preventative treatments is now open in Tyler. Native Healing & Wellness, owned by two couples, opened its doors on Monday.
Steven and Laurel Fields, and Zach and Marleah Vidal, opened Native Healing & Wellness with a goal to offer preventative treatments to ward off illness and disease before it begins.
The couples are also focused on bridging Eastern and Western medicine in the East Texas community.
“Health and wellness is a passion of all four of us. We wanted to bring a place to Tyler that bridges Eastern and Western medicine when it comes to health,” Marleah Vidal said. “We want to foster a community of health and preventative maintenance of the human body and bring modalities of healing that are innovative and cutting edge.”
Vidal said the key to longevity is living a life of prevention and she hopes the facility will serve that purpose.
“Living a life that prevents disease is the key to longevity, and we offer the tools that people need to step into that. Our individual passions revolve around wellness; we know we are far from alone in our community,” she said. “The current market has a lack of places to address preventative health maintenance. The science and interest in new branches of health are ever-growing. As people passionate about our communities' wellbeing, we hope to grow and change with new methods of non-invasive wellness.”
The facility offers IV vitamin infusions, massage therapy, frequency healing, red light therapy, nu calm, compression therapy, infrared sauna, personalized wellness protocols, and more.
“Native Healing & Wellness is a place where people can come to restore, rejuvenate, heal, and grow,” Vidal said. “Our tailored wellness protocols are created by health experts to help you excel and achieve optimal wellness on your health journey.”
Vidal said the facility will be a convenient place for people to foster healing and get from where they are to where they want to be when it comes to their health.
“We are passionate and knowledgeable in the sciences of health. We value community, wholeness, being lifelong learners, and facilitating healing in every way,” Vidal said. “We believe that everyone has the potential to flourish in their being, regardless of what point they are starting on their health journey. We are so very excited to share our passion and facility with the Tyler community.”
“Even if someone is unfamiliar with our services we would love for them to stop in and come check out our space,” she added.
Native Healing & Wellness is located at 108 East 8th Street and can be reached at (903) 630-3080.
Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Native Health & Wellness Facebook page.