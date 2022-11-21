A new Tyler gym is taking a different approach to workouts. F45 Training Legacy Trail, which officially opened last week, is offering members a combination of workout techniques guided by a F45 certified trainers.
F45 is the fastest growing gym community in the world offering 45-minute functional workouts that mix High Intensity Interval Training (HITT) and circuit training to help members see results in a team and uplifting environment, according to owner Alex Ezell.
Ezell, who co-owns the gym with husband Britton, said her husband is a Tyler native and the duo was excited to bring this new training method to the area.
“Britton is originally from Tyler, so it is home. We love Tyler and can’t wait to see the ways the F45 community can impact this city,” she said. “In the past few months of working to get the doors open we have already been overwhelmed by the support we have seen. It has been a blessing and joy to get to be a part of so many events and meet so many new people. We are excited for what is to come.”
Ezell said the workouts are 45 minutes, extremely effective and can benefit both a seasoned athlete as well as a first-time beginner.
“Our technology is the best in the business. There are five TVs at the front of the studio that direct members on the exercise and tell them when they’re working and when they are resting,” she said. “This allows our two certified trainers per class to personally train in a group environment. The result is a fitness environment where the longtime athlete is working alongside the beginner who hasn’t touched a weight in years.”
“Both of them are getting exactly what they need with trainers that can progress the movements to provide more of a challenge or regress the movements to meet the needs of a first timer,” Ezell added.
Ezell explained the F45 model is unique in that it offers a community vibe and accountability.
“Not only are we providing a way for people to meet their goals and change their lives we are providing them with a community to hold them accountable and celebrate their victories,” she said. “The F45 model is centered on this community and we plan on building the best in Tyler. We truly care about our clients and hope that is evident when they walk through our doors.”
Current class schedule is Monday through Friday at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning classes will be added in the near future.
F45 Training Legacy Trail is located at 6970 Arbor Ridge Drive and can be reached at 903-266-1541.
For more information, visit the F45 Training Legacy Trail website.