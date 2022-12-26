A new food truck has hit the roads of Tyler and surrounding areas specializing in wings and fries.
Juicy J Wings started out as many food truck businesses do, by catering small orders for friends' birthday parties and other events.
After much encouragement from family and friends, owner John Vasquez started selling his food out of his house in May 2021. By February he had signed for a food truck and last month he officially opened the mobile eatery.
Vasquez said he became passionate about opening his own business after being promoted to chef at a former place of business.
“I was a dishwasher at Fresh by Brookshire's for a while, and after a few years I got promoted to chef,” he said. “Chef Marc Mendez was an amazing mentor and took me under his wing -- pun intended. Working with him helped me develop a passion for food, and inspired me to open up my own business.”
Juicy J Wings specializes in wings and fries but also offers nachos and its famous Jessy’s cinnamon sweet potato chips. Vasquez said he hopes to add a chicken sandwich to the menu in the future.
Vasquez said he takes pride in his food and stays true to his homemade items. With the exception of a few, he makes all of his sauces and dry rubs from scratch.
Vasquez said he also takes pride in his community and promoting others in his line of work.
“When I first got started, Joey’s Tacos was very supportive and helped to promote my business, and that meant a lot to me,” he said. “I strive to show love and support to other small businesses like mine, because I know how important it is to stick together in this line of work.”
Although Juicy J Wings is currently only serving the Tyler and Chapel Hill area, Vasquez said he hopes to expand to additional areas Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Longview, Lindale, and Frankston in the new year.
Vasquez said he is grateful to those who have supported him on his venture.
“I have to give a special shout out to all of my family and friends who have supported me since the beginning and helped to make my dream of owning my own food truck come true,” he said.
The Juicy J Wings weekly schedule is posted every Sunday night on the business’ social media sites.
For more information, visit the Juicy J Wings Facebook page.