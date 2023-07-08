A new thrift consignment boutique will soon open its doors in Tyler. Hidden Julz thrift Consignment Boutique, owned by Julie Sivley, will open on Saturday, July 22.
Sivley said the boutique will follow a unique business model with inventory changing weekly.
“We offer 30 individual booths for weekly rental where people can sell their upscale used clothing, shoes, accessories, and home décor in one place without having to do Facebook marketplace, Poshmark, garage sales, etc.,” she said. “We also have two monthly rental booths for local retail businesses that don't have a store front yet and would like to grow their business.”
“Our inventory will change weekly to help drive in customers on a regular basis so that they can see all the new items,” Sivley said.
Sivley, who moved to Tyler just a few short months ago, said she has always been a huge “thrifter.”
“I started this business because I’m a huge 'thrifter' and love finding high quality items for a good deal. I have always wanted to open a business and this seemed like the perfect idea,” she said. “We just moved to Tyler in April and I was ready for a new start and to be my own boss.”
The boutique will provide all price tags, tagging, guns, pricing stickers, and anything else vendors would need to sell their items in their booth such as hangers, hooks, baskets, and more.
Pricing is set by the seller and they set up their own booth with their items. At the end of the week, the seller comes back to pick up their unsold items and a commission check.
“The profit is much greater this way than any other second hand clothing shop,” Sivley said.
Sivley said the business will provide a place for people to sell their gently used items instead of throwing them away and will provide an opportunity for others, who may not have the money to buy nicer and newer name brand items to purchase them at a discounted price.
“It’s a win-win setup,” she said. “And, it’s important because it helps people feel good about not wasting things and letting someone else get the life out of something that has plenty of life left.”
“We are very excited to share this fun new idea and hoping for lots of customers who both buy and sell their items in our shop,” Sivley said.
Hidden Julz Thrift Consignment Boutique is located at 16700 Old Jacksonville Highway, Suite 400 in Gresham Village by Big Shot Coffee and Bella's Italian restaurant. Hours of operation are Tues. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.hiddenjulz.com.