Tyler residents now have a new option for authentic South American cuisine. Over the weekend, INKA’s Resto-Bar opened its doors to the public.
The restaurant serves Latin and Peruvian cuisine with various dishes. Menu items include ceviche do pescado, cladode gallina, orgia de mariscos, and with a dish called leche de tigre – milk of the tiger, INKA’s Resto-Bar is a must try.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the business thanked customers for coming out for its opening weekend.
“Thanks to everyone who came yesterday for the opening of our restaurant, always grateful to God and the beautiful people of this beautiful welcoming town and its surroundings,” the post read.
INKA’s Resto-Bar is located at 1523 East Erwin Street.
For more information, visit the INKA’s Resto-Bar Facebook page.