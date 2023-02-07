A second Raising Cane’s is opening its doors with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Tuesday.
The first location, located on Broadway Avenue, opened in 2013.
The new location on Loop 323 will have a new design, according to Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Jacob Waller.
“Our newest location is our new enhanced restaurant design, and is the only one in Northeast Texas,” he said. “The Caniacs have spoken. With the population increase in Tyler, it just made sense for us to continue to grow in this market.”
Waller said the new location also showcases the history of Tyler.
“It’s our enhanced restaurant design and it’s beautiful inside,” he said. “Also, it has a wonderful variety of local community graphics showcasing historical events in Tyler.”
Waller said the second location will be an additional way to continue to support the community.
“In addition to sharing our One Love quality chicken finger meals, it will also provide another avenue to support our local community schools and organizations,” he said. “We are thrilled to be here and can’t wait to serve our local community. We’re excited to start this next chapter.”
The celebration will begin at 7 a.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 9:30 a.m. Visit the restaurant on Tuesday and enter for a chance to be one of the 20 to win free Cane’s for a year. The first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo will receive a custom T-shirt.
While Waller said he can’t give reveal all the celebration will offer, he did say the restaurant will using it Louisiana roots.
“I can’t tell you everything, but we will be leveraging our Louisiana roots for the celebration,” he said. “Laissez les bon temps rouler.”
The new Raising Cane’s is located at 513 South Southeast Loop 323. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The restaurant is currently hiring.
For more information, visit the Raising Cane’s Facebook event page.