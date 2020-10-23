Tina Hiler has been coming to the Pilates Collective Tyler since its opening in August and said the exercises and stretches really do make a difference.
“It’s not (hard); it’s about breathing and stretching,” Hiler said.
She added that her posture has seen great improvement by coming to classes over time.
Pilates is exercise that benefits a person’s well-being, including improvements like postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance.
The studio, at 208 Shelley Drive in Tyler, hosted its grand opening Friday afternoon with a Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and visits from community members.
Stacy Hauck and Pam VanMeter are the co-owners of the locally owned small business, and their motto is “a pilates studio for everyBODY.”
“It has become more and more popular among athletes and dancers,” VanMeter said. “It’s good for everyone.”
VanMeter said it’s called a collective because the studio has a variety of instructors with different backgrounds and training.
Hauck said their clients range in age from 15 to 89 years old. VanMeter added the therapy methods also help people with Down syndrome and Parkinson’s disease with stability and cognitive abilities.
“For young people, it helps prevent injuries, and for older people it helps with their core,” VanMeter said.
Pilates Collective Tyler offers hundreds of exercises to improve overall physical and mental wellness with the assistance of adjustable machines and instructors.
With COVID-19 safety in mind, the studio has eight machines each spaced out six and a half feet apart. Air filters assist with circulation, and a special cleaner is used each time a piece of equipment is used, VanMeter said.
One of those exercise methods is called fascia therapy, which stretches the thin casing of connective tissue throughout the body to improve pain, stiffness or injuries.
Pilates Collectives Tyler employee Cindy Quilty is the only certified fascia stretch therapist in Tyler. She has also been involved in physical therapy and pilates for over 20 years.
She explained that fascia in the body will get tight and sticky sometimes, and it causes the body to become out of alignment. That’s where she comes in to help.
“I untangle where the tangles are,” she said.
Quilty, who has been certified for fascia therapy for two years, said results are often felt immediately but it depends on how bad the issue might be.
“It’s really awesome to be able to help people with their pain and help them feel better,” she said. “We’re here to help everybody feel better.”
Hiler briefly received one of Quilty’s therapy sessions Friday afternoon, and it helped her become more flexible to reach behind her back.
She said the improvement was immediate and she felt much better afterward. She intends to come back for a full fascia therapy session.
VanMeter said those at PCT work to give people full body treatments.
“We’re trying to make people the best they can be, no matter what their co-morbidities,” she said.
More information about the new studio can be found at pilatescollec tivetyler.com.