The former Kyle's Kwik Stop at U.S. 271 and Loop 323 in Tyler is under new ownership, with a new name.
Longview residents Cody and Brittani Milford purchased the gas station and convenience store business from longtime East Texas convenience store operator Kyle Adams. They also purchased the former Bar-K Ranch store on U.S. 259 in Longview from Miles Darby. The couple changed the names of both stores to Spindletop Market. Milford had previously worked for Adams, who has sold his convenience stores. Milford said that made his transition into owner easy.
“It was like naming a child,” Cody Milford said, laughing about he and his wife coming up with the stores’ new names. The name is a reference to the Spindletop oilfield discovered in the Beaumont area in 1901. They are leasing the buildings from the previous owners of the businesses.
The Tyler store includes a Whataburger.