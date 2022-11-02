Premier Martial Arts will soon be opening its doors in the Village at Cumberland Park. The school, which is already accepting registration for new students, is looking to start classes in mid-November.
Franchisee owner and general manager Matt Brown, who has been involved with PMA for approximately a year, said he was drawn to the company for its opportunity to make a positive impact in the community.
“I have been involved with PMA almost a year, we started looking into them in the summer of 2021, I was looking for a career change opportunity and started looking into different franchise opportunities,” Brown said. “What made Premier Martial Arts come to the top was the impact that I believe we can make in the community one black belt student at a time.”
The school specializes in character development, life skills for children, and fitness and self-defense for adults.
Brown said he felt the location was perfect to serve the community.
“To me it was the best shopping center in Tyler and with a great mix of customers and families that reflect the community we are looking to support,” he said. “With our focus on character development and our black belt principles, we are confident we can help support parents in the raising the next generation here in Tyler.”
Brown went on to say there are several benefits to martial arts and he was excited to bring them to the area.
“There are the obvious points about being able to protect yourself, but mostly for me it is how we can help our students develop their character and teach them real life skills that they will take with them the rest of their lives such as setting and achieving goals,” Brown said.
PMA’s unique curriculum combines the styles of Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Krav Maga, and Kickboxing to develop students to be a well-rounded martial artist. Self-defense, fitness and character development is a goal to better empower children to grow their confidence in themselves, self-discipline to do what they know they should, focus and concentration to enhance their school work, respect for others, and the perseverance to never give up on things when they become difficult, according to the company website.
Brown said PMA plans to hold a grand opening in the first few weeks of December following its November opening.
Premier Martial Arts is located at 8938 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 304 next door to H&M and can be reached at 903-625-4118. The company is currently signing up new members in a temporary space in the Village at Cumberland Park next to Abuelos.
For more information, visit the Premier Martial Arts website.