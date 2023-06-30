A new community apartment living complex will be coming soon to the south Tyler area offering a relaxed and peaceful environment.
The new apartment community, Wayfare – Cumberland Park, will be a 50 acre property with 272 single-story one and two bedroom units with garages included; all garages will be electric vehicle ready with a dedicated 220v outlet, according to Leasing and Marketing Director for IMS Management Austin Disharoon who is overseeing the project.
“The complex is planned to be completed in six phases, with the first phase expected to be finished in mid-October,” Disharoon said. “The final phase is anticipated to be completed by the end of spring of 2024.”
Disharoon said the Cumberland area was a prime location for a new community which will focus on creating a quiet and peaceful environment.
“The Cumberland area was chosen because it offers a great location for a new community. It boasts with numerous shopping and entertainment options within walking distance of the property, making it a desirable place to live,” he said. “We also want to focus on creating a quiet and peaceful environment. There are no stairs and no loud neighbors, and each unit includes a one or two-car garage at no additional cost.”
“We also prioritize the needs of electric vehicle owners by providing 220v outlets in every garage,” Disharoon added. “The layout of the community promotes a strong sense of community, resembling cul-de-sac living.”
Disharoon said he believes the new community will be a great addition to the Tyler area.
“We believe that Wayfare - Cumberland Park will benefit the Tyler community in several ways. Our active involvement in the local community, including becoming members of the area's Chamber and supporting local businesses through resident events, helps strengthen the local economy and foster positive relationships,” he said. “Additionally, our Preferred Employer Programs help build connections between residents and local businesses, creating a mutually beneficial environment.”
Disharoon said the commitment by the company on several levels is evident in the living opportunity it is offering.
“Our commitment to sustainability is evident through the provision of 220v outlets in every garage for electric vehicle owners,” he said. “The layout of the community fosters a strong sense of community with large green spaces for pet owners or those individuals with an active lifestyle.”
Wayfare – Cumberland Park will be located at 562 Centennial Parkway and is now taking reservations for rentals as well as currently forming a waiting list for its first phase.
For more information, visit www.wayfarecumberlandpark.com.