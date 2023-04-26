A new bargain shopping option, Tyler Liquidations, will soon be available in Tyler.
The store will sell general merchandise from popular stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart, according to owner Kayla Ivey.
“Our inventory will change every week and throughout the week,” she said.
Ivey said the family, who also owns Tyler Thrift, loves a good bargain and wants to continue to offer that to the Tyler community.
“We are a family of bargain shoppers who wanted to bring the experience to everyone locally,” she said. “We love our community and want to offer something new.”
“The store will offer a unique shopping experience with a opportunity for our community to save money; to have more for less and shop locally,” Ivey said.
Ivey said she feels it’s important to take care of the community and each other.
“Our family is big believers in ‘it takes a village.' If everyone did what they could to help others, most needs would be met,” she said.
Although there is currently no time frame for opening to the public, Ivey said she wants to open as soon as possible.
Tyler Liquidation will be located at 9076 US- 271. Tentative hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Tyler Liquidations Facebook page.