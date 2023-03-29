New food truck Sauce Belly is bringing the sauce and a lot of heart to the Tyler community. The concept for Sauce Belly began when owner, Tyler Moore, was just 8 years old and had taco nights with family and friends.
“As far back as a little boy, I can remember always trying to create something; whether it was a food dish, a clothing brand or just some crazy idea that popped in my head. Food was a central part of our family while growing up. We used to gather around the table eating these tacos with this sauce at least once a week,” he said. “We were and still are addicted to them. We would put the sauce on everything; tacos, sandwiches, eggs, noodles -- you name it. I remember telling my parents that we needed to do something with this sauce and the tacos.”
Moore said growing up he had to settle for inviting all of his friends over to share the amazing sauce.
“At the time, I had to settle for inviting all my friends over when we had our taco nights. At least half of our friends couldn’t handle the real hot version of our sauce so my dad had to find a way to tone it down without losing the flavor of the sauce,” he said. “It was a process and took a lot of time in the kitchen but I guess that was also the beginning of the dream in my heart.”
However, life took Moore in a different direction and at 28 years of age he was working at a job that required him to be on the road and away from his family 300 days out of the year.
“To be honest, I was miserable. I was succeeding financially but I wasn’t happy. I was isolated away from my family and friends,” he said. “I thought it was too late to start over but my family knew it wasn’t. They actually pleaded with me for two solid years to come home.”
Frightened at the thought of starting fresh but comforted by the urging of his parents, Moore took a leap of faith and took the steps to follow his dream.
“I finally decided to take a leap of faith and start over; that was seven months ago. I was scared. I still am if I’m being honest, but I want to do something I love with the people that I love by my side,” he said. “If we are blessed enough to make money doing it and I’m right about people loving it as much as we do, that will be my dream come true.”
Sauce Belly officially opened on March 11 and Moore joked although he is the founder, his mom Lani is the “real boss” and dad David is the one who does anything and everything.
The food truck offers a variety of food while the core of the menu is Thai-inspired street tacos. Sauce Belly also has shrimp, steak, chicken and cauliflower; although Moore said the cauliflower will not officially be on the menu until around May.
Moore in the short time they have been open, there are already some menu favorites.
“The Saucy Baja Shrimp Taco and The Saucy Loaded Fries are quickly becoming a fan favorite based on feedback but we have sold out of our ‘special’ every single day and our recap tells us that our tacos are our top seller,” he said. “We are still trying to figure this one out.”
Moore said preparation is a big process and can be a little tricky.
“We buy our produce daily and our batter for the cauliflower is handmade and delicious. All of our sauces are homemade daily as well. This can all be a little tricky on a food truck,” he said. “We have saucy loaded fries, saucy fries, and our saucy chicken is becoming a favorite for the kids, hold the sauce. All of our fries are hand cut and made daily as well and we have a ‘special' menu item that has sold out every single day.”
Moore said the Sauce Belly sauce is definitely what sets them apart.
“It seems that many are already hooked from their first try based on the generous feedback from the community so far,” he said.
Moore explained that what he wants to bring to the community is much more than just food; he wants to bring hope.
“I want people to know that Sauce Belly was created from an 8-year-old little boy who wasn’t afraid to dream and a 28-year-old man that was afraid to dream. It was created from the love of family and the experience that comes when you share food and time together with those that mean the most to you,” he said. “This isn’t just a business for me and my family; this is an opportunity to live again. An opportunity to do what makes me happy and hopefully makes others smile when they share good food with good people.”
Moore said as the business grows, he hopes to give Tyler residents a food experience they won’t forget while also giving back to the community.
“We are new and growing everyday in our process. We feel privileged to serve this community and hope to provide food with an experience that people will remember,” he said. “We don’t take anything for granted and thank God for everything. We look forward to serving and giving back to the community.”
For more information, visit the Sauce Belly Facebook page.