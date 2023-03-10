Two new Jacksonville businesses have teamed up to give residents the unique experience of dining and shopping under one roof.
The businesses, owned by couple Bud and Anne Farmer and long time friend RJ Moore, opened in early January and houses Food and Table and Forrest Design Company.
Anne Farmer said the space was perfect and made sense for the friends to become business partners.
“RJ and Bud have been best friends since middle school. After both moved away, RJ home to California and Bud and I to Colorado, we all made it back to Jacksonville,” she said. “Both were looking for a small space but couldn’t quite find the right space. When we found our building, we decided to setup together having two businesses under one roof to share the space.”
Food and Table serves as a lunch joint during the week with menu items including sandwiches, salads, and power bowls. On Saturday nights it offers a two hour sit down Omakase fine dining experience. Omakase means “to leave it in the hands of the chef”.
“At Food and Table, you will enjoy an intimate and immersive dining style where the chef prepares several amazing courses for you to enjoy over the two hour reservation,” Moore said. “Each evening offers a unique, handcrafted selection of pairings for you to savor along with a full bar menu including beer, wine and liquor.”
Omakase style dinners are hard to find. Diners would have to travel to one of the major cities to enjoy the experience, according to Moore.
Forrest Design Co., founded by Bud and Anne Farmer is a custom woodworking and furniture small operation making a very big impact on community both locally and around the globe. Each product is designed and built using the utmost care and precision with some of the highest quality wood and products available. In addition to only offering high quality furniture and decor, it is the business’ mission to give back, according to Farmer.
“For every product sold, two trees are planted through One Tree Planted and a portion also goes to One Percent for the Planet,” she said. “One Percent for the Planet is an international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual revenue to environmental causes to protect the environment. The aim is to offer accountability, prevent green-washing, and certify reputable giving.”
The partners celebrated their ribbon cutting with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce earlier this year.
Food and Table and Forrest Design Co. are located at 107 East Commerce in Jacksonville and can be reached at 903-339-1237.
For more information, visit the Food and Table and Forrest Design Co. Facebook pages.