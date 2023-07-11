RUSK — A new studio, Alchemy Creative Arts, LLC, has opened in Rusk which includes an art gallery and photography studio.
The studio is owned by Amy Lescoe-Hall who works alongside well-known local photographer Bryan Barrow.
The studio, which offers indoor studio and outdoor photography sessions, original artwork, photo retouching and professional print services on canvas, acrylic, metal, and professional quality photo paper, opened its doors with a ribbon cutting celebration on July 1.
Lescoe-Hall said the duo loves being creative and wanted to offer something new to the community.
“We love art and photography and wanted to offer a studio location that also allows us to offer artwork to the public. The opportunity became available for us to have a location downtown in Rusk, so we took it,” she said. “Plus, air conditioning and heat is a great benefit to have when taking photographs.”
Lescoe-Hall, with help of Barrow’s wife, pulls from her film and professional theater experiences to create sets, wardrobe, hair and makeup, digital backgrounds, and props for themes like Viking Shield Maidens, Fairy Princesses, Elven Queens, Archers, Warriors, Wizards, and many other fantastical and dramatic photography sessions.
“We love themed photo sessions. We schedule special 'limited edition' photo sessions in both our studio and various outdoor locations in Rusk and the surrounding areas.”
Barrow is an established photographer in the area, excels at sports photography, action of all sorts, and has a special affinity for capturing images of wildlife in vivid detail. He has been seen on the sidelines of all of the different sports fields the past few years photographing images of students as well as professionals, including Smith County student-athletes and coaches.
Barrow, who has long aspired to follow his photography passion full-time, said he is both excited and a little intimidated to start this new journey.
“I'm excited to open and a little intimidated because I am learning new skills and putting to the test things I've already learned. It's been some hard work already but we're ready to provide great service and beautiful images to our clients,” he said. “Our studio is a welcoming space that we want everyone to feel comfortable to relax and have fun without the fear of being judged. Our goal is to become the go to photographers for themed style shoots. If you have an idea, bring it to us and we will make it happen.”
Barrow said the reception has been great and he is grateful for the support he has gotten to move forward with this dream.
“Everybody has been so positive and encouraging so that definitely has us excited for the future,” he said. “I can’t say thank you enough to my family and friends that are supporting me following my dream to work as a full-time photographer.”
Lescoe-Hall agreed the reception thus far has been off the charts.
“We were so incredibly blessed to have a great turn out for our grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting. We met so many people that were curious and want to support us,” she said. “We have already begun seeing customers, selling artwork, and scheduling sessions through the end of the year.”
Lescoe-Hall said one of her most important goals is to have fun and bring a positive experience to clients.
“We like to have fun; life is too serious for most people most of the time. Session time with us will be a way to step out of your normal life and just enjoy yourself,” she said. “We are very body-positive and like to bring out the beauty and ‘special-ness’ of the people, animals, and locations that we photograph.”
Lescoe-Hall went on to it was also important for the business to support the arts and other local artists and will soon be having exhibits.
“We love supporting the arts and local artists of a variety of mediums. We want to showcase and sell other people’s artwork as well as our own,” she said. “We will be having exhibits throughout the year that feature a variety of styles and artists.”
Photographers will travel to outside of Rusk to Jacksonville, Tyler, Kingsland, Bertram, and other East Texas communities for sessions.
Alchemy Creative Arts, LLC offers portraits, both in studio and in a natural setting, senior pictures, school and childhood milestones, sports photography, corporate photography including head shots, products, locations, and more, bridal, boudoir, and body positive photography sessions.
The business is located at 125 East 6th Street in Rusk and can be reached at 903-373-2640.
For more information, visit the Alchemy Creative Arts, LLC Facebook page.