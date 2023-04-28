Tyler residents now have another community-centered business to visit in the Mosaic District. Likewise Coffee, a new coffee shop with a community vibe, is now open to the public.

Owner Emily Casey, who also owns popular coffee shop Neighbors Coffee in Jacksonville along with her husband and couple Jessey and Zach Woodson, said they had no idea they would expand this fast but is ecstatic about being open and in the iconic district.

"We are so excited to finally open our doors and officially become a part of the community in West Tyler. This shop has been months in the making, so to see people come through the doors and make their way through the drive-thru for the first time is a dream come true," she said. "We want to be a place for all sorts of outings: study sessions, date nights, Bible studies, business meetings — whatever it may be that brings people together, and we hope that our community comes to love coffee culture as much as we do."

"We could not be more thrilled to be a part of the growing Mosaic District and are honored that our small business vision has finally come to life and has a home," Casey added.

Casey said the shop plans to become an integral part of the Tyler community.

“When we say all are welcome, we mean it, and that includes the sweet little ones. While we focus massively on the coffee product, we also devote a lot to curate our space and connecting with the people that come through, and we believe these together will help us to stand out,” she said.

The shop also has a meeting room that seats up to 12 that is available by reservation free of charge. A sliding glass door to the space will be installed in the near future.

More businesses will be opening in the Mosaic District soon including Joyfull Bites Café and Bakery which will celebrate next week with its grand opening.

Likewise Coffee is located at 2459 Mosaic Way, Suite A and can be reached at 903-266-9313.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri. 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sat. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Likewise Coffee Facebook page.