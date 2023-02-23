A new Chinese restaurant in Tyler is serving up scrumptious, authentic hand-pulled noodles. Noodles & Dumplings opened its doors last week with a grand opening planned for March 6.
Owner Michelle Xu, who came to Texas from China with her family when she was 11, says the Tyler location makes the ninth in Texas with the first opening in 2017.
“We came to Tyler because we like the city, it’s a smaller town and it needs good authentic Chinese food here; there’s not a restaurant here like what we do,” she said.
Xu said the process for making the noodles is not an easy one.
"The dough has specific flours and oils and the temperature has it be right or it won't pull," she said.
At the restaurant, one chef prepares lumps of dough that are then repeatedly stretched to produce hundreds of thin strands. Two chefs work on the dumplings while another chef works on additional dishes.
Much of their work can be seen via a glass division that allows customers a peek into the hot, steaming kitchen.
However, the noodles are not cooked until ordered, which means a customer might have to wait more than 20 minutes.
Xu said freshness was important when making the noodles and suggests starting with soups and some appetizers for hungry diners.
"We make everything fresh daily," she said, explaining that the restaurant closes at 3 p.m. so chefs can prepare for dinner and reopens at 5 p.m.
The restaurant specializes in hand-pulled noodles, dumplings, dumplings soup, and Bao.
Noodles & Dumplings is located at 3300 Troup Highway and can be reached at 903-630-4170.
For more information, visit www.noodlesanddumplings.com.