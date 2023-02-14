A new Chick-fil-A will open in Henderson on Thursday.
Michael Bringman is the independent franchised owner/operator of the new location at 2416 US Highway 79 S.
The Henderson restaurant joins 15 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Tyler-Longview market.
As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A owner/operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve. In Henderson, Bringman will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 80 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
Bringman is no stranger to Chick-fil-A or the Lone Star State. Growing up, he and his family would travel from his hometown in Westphalia, a rural community in Central Texas, to Temple for shopping trips and to eat at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the mall there as a treat. His Chick-fil-A journey started in 1998 when he applied to the Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Post Oak Mall in College Station and worked there throughout his time as a student at Texas A&M University.
After graduating, Bringman was drawn back to Chick-fil-A and started working at Chick-fil-A Heritage Towne Crossing in Euless. In his eight years at this location, Bringman finetuned his grand openings skillset, both from an operations and marketing standpoint.
He then shifted gears and started working at Chick-fil-A Altamesa and McCart in Fort Worth before being selected as a Grand Opening Supervisor with Chick-fil-A, Inc. After two years of traveling to support Chick-fil-A grand openings, he went to work at Chick-fil-A South College Station. Fast forward to 2023, and Bringman was selected as the operator for Chick-fil-A Henderson.
“My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that comes into the restaurant a 20-minute vacation,” Bringman said. “By that, I mean that when someone decides to dine with us, I want them to be able to enjoy a great meal alongside people who genuinely care for them. I want to allow them the opportunity to forget everything else that is going on in their lives and just be in that moment of refuge, rest and reflection.”
In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Tyler-Longview area to aid in the fight against hunger.
In addition, Chick-fil-A Henderson is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Henderson area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Bringman’s restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 17 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.
Chick-fil-A Henderson will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Henderson can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.