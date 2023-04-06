Tyler residents will soon have a new option to meet their specialty drink fix. Sip’n will hold its grand opening on Friday.
The business is owned by married couples Bryce and Teagan Olsen, and Shawn and Crystal Bowling, who grew up together in Idaho.
The Olsens relocated to Tyler in 2021 to join the Bowlings in the business venture.
“Shawn and Crystal had already opened multiple quick service franchises in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Up north, coffee is not as popular, while drink shops offering cold drinks like soda and energy drinks are,” said Bryce Olsen. “We noticed there are a ton of great coffee places among Tyler, but nothing serving specialty drinks similar to what was had up north. Together, we used that as a jumping off point to create Sip’n.”
“We spent nearly a year crafting our menu, putting a twist on what is popular up north, while adding in regional favorites like tea and lemonades,” he added.
Olsen said the business started as a food truck but will open its first brick and mortar Friday.
Sip’n will serve specialty drinks and novelty treats.
“We offer specialty sodas, refreshers, teas, lemonade, and energy Drinks with a variety of unique flavor profiles and mix-ins like fresh fruits, purees, creams and more,” Olsen said. “We worked closely with a local baker and chef, to create a variety of sweet and savory treats.”
“We have our signature Scotcheroo, which is like a gourmet rice crispy treat with chocolate, peanut butter and flake salt on top. For the savory crowd, we have protein packed egg bites as well as bagel knots which come in a salt option, or if you like a kick of heat, a red chili pepper option,” he said. “We will also have a lemon blueberry, a lime raspberry and a chocolate toffee cookie to start, and will rotate in new offerings in different seasons.”
Olsen said he feels the concept is unique to the area and hope to fill a void in the community.
“This concept is something Tyler has never experienced. The unique pairings of a soda, tea, lemonade or sparkling water base we all have grown to love, but in a new and exciting way with all the different mix-ins will have you experience the drinks in an entirely new way,” he said. “Tyler has so many great coffee shops, but we wanted to offer something for the non-coffee drinkers or something to quench your thirst on a warmer day.”
Olsen said the couples are excited to serve the Tyler area and plan to offer a Sip’n Satisfaction Guarantee.
“We’re so excited to be opening a business in Tyler, to be able to interact with and serve our local community fills us with so much excitement,” he said. “We have what we call the Sip’n Satisfaction Guarantee. We feel privileged to serve the local community and don’t take that for granted, so if for any reason you don’t love your drink, we will remake it or make you a different one free of charge, no questions asked.”
A free medium drink will be available at the Friday grand opening.
Sip’n is located at 322 East Southeast Loop 323, Suite 300 next to the Cotton Patch.
For more information, visit the Sip’n Facebook page.