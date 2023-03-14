A Tyler couple is bringing the technology of e-bikes to the area with their new bike tour business Ride Tyler.
Owners Neal and Jess Anthony said e-bike tours are the perfect way to see the city for those who are not avid bicycle riders.
“We are both entrepreneurial at heart and saw this as a great way to bring together our passions for people and adventure to share all the exciting businesses and experiences Tyler has to offer,” Neal said. “Ride Tyler is local, electric, and fun. We want to showcase the beauty and uniqueness that is Tyler while experiencing the ease and joy of riding an electric bike. Fun for all ages, e-bikes take the stress out of riding and East Texas hills are no match for even the most inexperienced rider.”
An electric bike, or e-bike, is a bicycle equipped with an electric bike motor to assist you when you’re pedaling. The motor will get its power from a rechargeable battery mounted on the bike.
To classify as an e-bike, the motor has to help you rather than propel riders on its own. As a result, riders need to pedal to get that assistance. How much power the motor delivers is regulated based on how hard the rider is pedaling and the level of support you have selected.
Electric bike systems offer a number of modes to choose from, allowing riders to balance the amount of power supplied through the pedals with range and battery life.
Ride Tyler, the first bike tour company in town, offers e-bike rentals, guided e-bike tours, and e-bike sales and services.
“We offer a variety of tours around the beautiful city of Tyler. Our tours range from 1 and half hours to two and a half hours, and can be customized to your particular ride,” he said. “We can accommodate a group size of ten people per tour slot. Each tour comes with an experienced guide.”
Anthony said for those wanting to venture out alone, Ride Tyler offers one, two, and four hour e-bike rentals with helmet and lock included.
Anthony said Ride Tyler has also partnered with several businesses for the tours.
“We have partnered with several local businesses to showcase all Tyler has to offer,” he said. “Bicycle, helmet, and souvenir water bottle included in tour rate.”
The new business will officially open on March 16.
Ride Tyler is located at 416 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 903-508-0100. Hours of operation are Thurs. through Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ridetyler.com.