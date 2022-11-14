A new mobile axe throwing business is on the move and bringing the entertainment to its customers. Lindale-based Ramblin’ Axe Throwing, which officially opened last month, offers a unique service for events such as birthday parties, weddings, team building events, festivals, and more in East Texas.
The business is co-owned by husband and wife team Chantel Galaz and Ruben Galaz, Jr.
Chantel Galaz said the idea to start the business came after her husband was experiencing burnout from his fulltime nursing job.
“I currently own a CPA firm as well and we were brainstorming something my husband could focus on when he began getting burnt out with being a fulltime registered nurse,” she said. “Being from the area, we know new entertainment is much needed, so we thought this was a great idea that didn’t require as much capital as a facility of some sort would.”
The couple transformed a 20-foot trailer into two axe throwing lanes.
“We really focused on building a trailer that looked great and do whatever we need to provide the best entertainment,” Galaz said. “We stay with the trailer the entire time offering coaching, score keeping, mini games, and just hyping everyone up.”
The trailer, including the hitch, is approximately 23 by 8 feet wide and 13 feet tall. Axes are thrown towards the trailer hitch. Enough space to back in the trailer or the ability to pull through with adequate space on each side of the trailer to avoid any damage is required.
Galaz said with limited options for entertainment that travels to the customer, they offer a unique service.
“We’re unique because entertainment rental seems very limited once you get past the age of bounce houses,” she said. “We’re providing something that didn’t exist in the area. Imagine having a crawfish boil in the comfort of your backyard with a group of friends and family and also axe throwing.”
The blade wielding business has already attended a fall festival, Countryfest, the second annual Downtown Lindale Trick-or-Treat, and will be at Christmas on the Square in Alba on Dec. 10.
Rental buyout pricing starts at $400, plus applicable sales tax, for a private two-hour event. Additional mileage charges may apply for events farther than 20 miles. Public event pricing vary depending on length of event, expected participants and payment structure.
Galaz said although the price may initially seem high, it comes with coaching and other onsite services.
“The price seems steep for some at first, but once they see the quality of our trailer, the time we spend coaching and entertaining, and actually comparing it to other things, customers don’t regret it.”
Children ages 10 and older may participate. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a guardian present to sign the liability waiver on their behalf. For private events, it is possible for the guardian to sign the waiver in advance if they will not be present at the event.
For more information, visit the Ramblin’ Axe Throwing website or call 903-787-8711.