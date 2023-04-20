Registered Nurse Robbin Swann founded Babies Best Beginnings in December to help mothers-to-be and new mothers through the private practice lactation business.
Swann, who has been an RN for more than 35 years and an Internationally Certified Lactation Consultant for five years, said while breastfeeding comes easy for some women, that is not always the case.
“Sometimes lactation is ‘easy’ other times there are issues that need solutions,” she said. “I work with moms to help their breastfeeding journey be successful for them.”
Swann emphasized the importance and benefits of breastfeeding for both moms and their infants.
“I believe that breastfeeding is beneficial to both mom and baby and holds long term health benefits for both,” she said. “For moms it decreases risks of ovarian cancer, diabetes, breast cancer, and other disease. For the infants it lowers incidences of SIDS, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.”
Swann, who also holds classes, believes although it is ultimately a woman’s choice to breastfeed, she hopes her services and classes empower and educate women to make an informed decision.
“I want women to know it is their choice how to feed their babies,” she said. “Knowledge and informed decision is part of the process in empowering women to succeed in their choices.”
Swann went on to say she feels offering in home services as well as classes provides a more relaxed and customized care option for clients.
“I am available for classes before delivery and consultation and assistance post delivery. Unlike some other lactation consultants I choose to serve my clients at their location,” she said. “The option to be in the client’s surroundings and customize care to individual clients needs is a benefit to their care.”
Swann will be holding a breastfeeding class on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Tyler Birth House located at 514 South Fannin; spaces are limited.
Swann services Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, and Smith County and can be reached at 903-316-1927.
For more information, visit the Babies Best Beginnings website.