New Bullard boutique Annabella Elizabeth Fern Boutique will be celebrating its grand opening beginning Friday. The new boutique, owned by Melissa Bell, is named after her 7-year-old daughter.
Bell said she made the decision to open the shop online in 2020 while traveling with her husband and six children as a way to be closer to her family.
“I decided to open my boutique in 2020 online while traveling with my husband for his job and our six children who we home school. I was working out of a storage unit and pull behind trailer in South Dakota to help provide for my family and to help others,” she said. “My husband lost his job and I had a chance to have a shop in Canton so we came back to be closer to family.”
“I've had my shop at Old Mill Marketplace by the Mountain since 2021 and it is still there. My father always wanted me to find a perfect shop in a small town. He passed in February and I found this location in Bullard,” Bells said. “My grandma works with me and has lived in Bullard most my life. So I opened a store in Bullard to spend time with my grandma since my grandpa passed and to also visit my dad's grave more often.
The shop offers affordable priced boutique items in sizes all for both women and children.
“We have handmade goods as well from some of my customers who make items,” Bell said. “We also carry autism awareness items as my oldest three children are all on the spectrum and we love spreading awareness and acceptance.”
Bell said she is passionate about giving back to the community through her business and has helped with fundraisers, donations, and sponsorships for Elijah's retreat, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, the Brownsboro Bears varsity cheer team, and little league baseball teams.
She went on to say that the “giving back” is also given on a personal level.
“We fundraise often to help families in need as well,” Bell said. “In my store there have been many prayers, tears, and laughter shared. Sometimes it's not about money but more what you are giving back to society. God has blessed me and I hope to be a blessing and inspiration to others.”
“I give out prayer and scripture cards with my orders online or in person. I pray every morning that the right card makes it to the person in need,” she added. “In a world where evil runs rampant I try to share God's word.”
Bell said she will soon be looking for a couple of employees as she opens.
The grand opening happening July 28 and 29 will include snacks, wine and juice, spin the wheel, gift bags, raffle gift baskets to benefit local nonprofit programs, and shopping. A Barbie box will also be on hand for free photos opportunities.
“I can't wait to see how we can help the community, we are more than just a boutique - we are one big family,” Bell said. “Feel free to stop by and see us even if just to say ‘hi’ or if you need a prayer or two.”
Annabella Elizabeth Fern Boutique is located at 51397 US Highway 69, Suite D in Bullard. Hours of operation are Wed. through Sat. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Annabella Elizabeth Fern Boutique Facebook page.