A Jacksonville couple expanded their business into Tyler with a second location of their Twisted TX Boutique.
Jennifer and Michael Ruiz opened what was originally a tanning salon that later expanded to include a boutique, Twisted TX Tanning and Boutique, five years ago. The boutique is now the store's focus, with the tanning booths in the rear of the store.
"It's my wife's boutique," said Michael Ruiz, but she works full-time. He said he oversees the stores, joking that he tells people he keeps the place from burning down. The stores are her retirement plan, he said, and she selects all the merchandise.
About a month ago, they opened a Tyler location of Twisted TX Boutique, without the tanning salon, in The Village at Cumberland Park Shops, at 8934 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 430. That's next to Kendra Scott jewelry. Tyler already has tanning salons, Ruiz said, and a tanning salon requires more equipment, employees and longer hours.
Twisted TX offers focues on tops and jeans geared toward a "younger crowd" of about ages 18-25, along with accessories such as hats, jewelry, booties and sneakers, and gift items, including candles and car freshies. Twisted TX Boutique offers 10% student discounts.
Tyler store hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.twistedtanning.com.