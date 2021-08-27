JACKSONVILLE – There is a new boutique in town. Vine on Main opened in downtown Jacksonville on Aug. 17 to bring the city a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Owner Jennifer Darr, who owns a house on the lake in Jacksonville, fell in love with the downtown atmosphere and wanted to add an eclectic vibe.
“We own a weekend home on Lake Jacksonville and spend quite a bit of time there. I fell in love with Ritual which is a darling luncheonette place on Main Street. I thought a boutique close to her location could create a destination location to dine and shop,” Darr said. “Vine on Main is a boutique unlike any other, offering a large selection of gourmet foods, kitchen and home decor, men and women's clothing, bath and body products, extensive lines of name-brand jewelry and handbags, candles, and a fresh grab and go floral cooler filled with our signature petite petal arrangements for only $10.”
Darr said opening her dream shop wouldn’t have been possible without local Jacksonville businesses as well as the Jacksonville Economic Development Corp.
“We worked with Becky Hesterley who owns Homeland Real Estate in Jacksonville, she showed me a building two doors down from Ritual. We made an offer, they accepted and remodeling began. Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation had a grant program for businesses to come in and buy buildings and redo them. They were instrumental in our decision to open this location. Our grant was approved and my vision for the store came to life,” she said.
Darr said she felt Main Street was steadily growing and becoming a hot spot for people to dine and shop.
“Main Street is starting to really evolve with restaurants, coffee shops, a food truck park and now our retail location. We are a one-stop-shop. We feel anyone, any age, can walk in our doors and find something,” Darr said. “We have had an amazing response from the Jacksonville community as well as the surrounding areas like Rusk, Bullard, Whitehouse and Tyler. Women are traveling to dine here and now our location on Main Street allows them to shop as well. We are excited to be a part of the growth here. We feel that we complement the other businesses surrounding us in downtown and love that the community has welcomed us there.”
Vine on Main is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. They will hold a ribbon-cutting with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 31.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 903-339-1341.