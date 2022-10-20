Rustic Nook, a western style boutique and home décor shop, will open its doors on Friday with a “sip while you shop” event.
Owner Lizzie Johnson, who moved to East Texas from Arizona with her husband and children last year, said after nine years of being a stay-at-home mom she was ready to pursue her dream of opening a store.
“I was a stay-at-home mom for the last nine years and I have had to put my dreams aside to raise my children, which is fine, I love them more than anything,” Johnson said. “But moving to Texas last year from Arizona I just got this urge to do something for myself. I asked God to close the door if this was not his will or good for me. It then happened so fast and everything fell into place like it was meant to be.”
The boutique offers a little bit of everything from apparel to home décor to jewelry, and more.
Johnson said the space, which was previously a dental office, is an expression of her creativity and love of design.
“My vision during the remodel phase from a dental office was to make it look as if my mind exploded inside a storefront,” she said. “I have always had a thing for design. My husband said one day when I was hanging items on the wall ‘wow this looks like our house.'"
“So I guess I accomplished my vision,” Johnson joked.
Johnson expressed the importance of small businesses in a community and her desire to offer a unique shopping experience.
“Small businesses are the heart of America,” she said.
Several friends and family of Johnson and her husband will be traveling to Tyler to attend the opening.
Rustic Nook is located at 2301 South Broadway, Suite A6 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday for the opening.
For more information, visit the Rustic Nook Facebook page.