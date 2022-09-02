JACKSONVILLE – A new living option is now available in Jacksonville. Pebblebrook Apartments held its grand opening on Wednesday.
The gated community boasts a resort inspired pool, resident clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, and fenced bark park.
The high-end complex offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, oversized patios with garden doors, and more.
Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) President Shane Pace said the complex is a much needed addition to the community.
“Pebblebrook is a welcome, and much needed addition to the City of Jacksonville. A multifamily complex of this caliber provides housing options to current and future residents that are currently not available. The finish out of the homes is very impressive.
"Granite countertops, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, patios/balconies with storage, large bathrooms with real tile, fantastic amenities such as a swimming pool, dog park, fire pit, fitness center, clubhouse, et cetera. This is truly one of a kind for Jacksonville, and I believe this is the level of housing our community wants and deserves.”
Pace said the complex is the first of anything like it in recent years in Jacksonville.
“This is the first development of its type in decades for the City of Jacksonville. The JEDCO Board of Directors and City Council both played a critical role in bringing this project to fruition," he said.
Pace said housing options are critical to a thriving community.
“Pebblebrook is a perfect option for those not ready to buy a home, or those looking to downsize. There are also people who want to be able to lock the door and travel for work or pleasure and not have to worry about the maintenance of their home,” Pace said. “These all provide a better quality of life or the residents of the City of Jacksonville. It also provides those just moving into the area for work, or to be closer to family, a temporary opportunity to have a beautiful home while they look to purchase the perfect home for their family. Having options is critical to a thriving community.”
Pace said the complex comes at a great time for the city.
“This project comes at a time when Jacksonville is experiencing lots of exciting new development. From local entrepreneurs to chains like Starbucks and Super 1 Foods, we are beginning to see the fruits of our labors. We will continue to work hard to bring the best development possible to Jacksonville,” he said.
Pebblebrook Apartments is located at 613 East Loop 456 and can be reached at 903-284-6066.
For more information, visit www.pebblebrookapartmenthomes.com.