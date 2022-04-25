More than 700 East Texans took part in an annual event this weekend where more than 35,000 pounds of sensitive documents were shredded.
Document shredding at the event saved the equivalent of 298 trees, 53 cubic yards of landfill, 3,213 barrels of oil and 122,500 gallons of water.
“Identity theft is a serious problem claiming an estimated 1.4 million American victims last year alone,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. "Secure Your ID Day is about helping the public take steps to fight identity theft immediately and arming them with the tools and information they need to ward off identity thieves in the future.”
A key goal of this initiative was to raise consumer and small business awareness for -- and help protect against -- identity theft and fraud. Participants were able to watch their sensitive documents being shredded on the spot, free of charge. Participants also had the opportunity to safely dispose of electronic equipment which may contain personally identifiable information.
"As is with any successful event, all that was accomplished would not have been possible without the support of committed sponsors. We would like to thank Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark La Tex Shredding Company who went above and beyond to help make this event successful," Mills said.
BBB Serving Central East Texas will host Secure Your ID Day events in Jacksonville, Lindale and Longview. For more information, call Coleman Swierc at 903-581-5704.