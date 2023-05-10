Mother-daughter duo Kim and Frances Hackney are set to open a brick and mortar for their business FOSTER.
FOSTER was founded in 2020 after mother Kim, an interior designer, asked her artist daughter, Frances, to create a one-of-a-kind Ole Miss gift for an upcoming alumni girls’ trip. Together, they created a custom deck of playing cards featuring iconic images and nostalgic memories of their alma mater.
The decks were so popular with friends, fans and alumni that the first printing of 250 sold out within a couple of weeks, according to Kim Hackney.
“FOSTER transpired into a full-fledged business bringing fresh, inspiring, artful products into homes with the most popular products to date being the playing cards,” said Hackney. “Three years later, the playing card line includes several licensed collegiate options and other whimsical acrylic painted designs. Other products also encompass the brand including napkin and cup sets, place cards, and a small selection of interior design pieces.”
The success of the business since opening has allowed the duo to open a brick and mortar in the Mosaic District.
“After three years of selling our creations online and with local, regional and national retailers, as well as traveling for pop-up-shop events to help connect with customers and wholesalers, my mom and I were finally ready to take the next step in our hometown," explained Frances. "Opening our own office for FOSTER employees to work out of with a combined storefront is a dream we didn’t even know was possible.”
“Thanks to our customers who have supported us along the way, and because of our national growing e-commerce business, the move became necessary to house shipping and inventory while offering a local stop and storefront for customers in the area,” she said. “It’s been a very fun and inspiring journey, and who better to walk it with than my own mom.”
Mother Kim feels the same way about the journey ahead with her daughter.
“She inspires me every day and I couldn’t feel more pride working alongside her. Not to mention what a blessing it is being able to share what we love doing—creating beautiful products to share directly with the Tyler community in our own location. It really is icing on the cake,” she said.
The open house will take place on May 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
FOSTER is located at 2443 Mosaic Way, Suite B and can be reached at (903) 520-8381. Hour of operation are Mon. through Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.solelyfoster.com.