Longtime Tyler residents and mother-daughter duo are set to open a one-of-a-kind antiques and décor shop open in South Tyler on Thursday.
Dianne Moore and her daughter Casey Morrow bring years of experience in the antiques and interiors industries and a love for combining handpicked antiques with new décor to create beautiful, curated spaces.
The small family business will specialize in vintage décor and antiques as well as new gifts and décor.
Dianne Moore founded Refind as an outgrowth of her success as a vendor in multiple East Texas locations and said she can’t wait to open to serve the Tyler community.
“Casey and I love working together and saw the potential for a store like this in South Tyler,” she said. “We wanted to create a space that inspired our customers to make their home their happy place.”
With over 18 years experience in the antiques and collectibles industry, home staging industry as well as a track record of successful retail start up and ownership, Moore said she is in a position to share her love of ‘items with a story’ with the East Texas community.
Morrow has successfully run her own antique business in Lubbock and has been her mother’s longtime ‘partner-in-crime’. Morrow recently transitioned from a more than eight year career in elementary education to join Refind full time.
“We can’t wait to share our shop with Tyler. Mom and I feed off each other’s creativity and we hope to make that contagious for our customer family,” Morrow said. “We want people to walk in, love it all and see how they can make their space one of a kind.”
“We also want to provide a place where our patrons can pop in and find a special gift that they love so much they can’t help but buy two — one for their friend and one to keep for themselves,” she added.
Refind is located at 15902 County Road 165, Suite C in a storefront in South Tyler off Old Jacksonville Hwy near Bruno’s and Kizer’s Grill. Hours of operation will be Tues. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Refind Facebook page.