A local mortgage brokerage on Thursday night hosted a successful charity event to benefit the American Heart Association.
Teri Killingsworth, co-owner of The Mortgage House, said the bowl-a-thon was an idea she came up with after being nominated as a Woman of Impact for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.
"When I was originally asked to fundraise, I knew that I wanted to host an event with local companies associated with real estate," Killingsworth said. "When I found out that 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with some form of heart condition I immediately thought of hosting a bowling event. The balls typically have 3 holes -- thus the 'Bowl Your Heart Out' event came to be. I used my company, co-owned with my best friend Marque Ross to sponsor the event."
More than $8,500 was raised on Thursday night, according to Killingsworth.
"While this fundraising event was geared toward the Go Red for Women campaign, it also hits close to home as my husband has a heart condition," Killingsworth said. "I’d like to think that every dollar raised and that all the information shared will help in the ongoing battle that heart patients face. "
Participating companies, including The Mortgage House, Dwell Realty, Shilling Real Estate, Collin Phaup - Goosehead Insurance and Landvisions, all made donations to the American Heart Association.
Each team wore special shirts printed by Proforma featuring a "Bowl Your Heart Out" design created by local artist Dace Kidd.
Derrick Martin earned the Best Individual Bowler award while The Mortgage House reigned supreme, winning the Best Team award.
Blue House of Jewelry donated three pieces of jewelry that were raffled off at the event.
Killingsworth said organizers hope to make this an annual event.