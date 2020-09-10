Jamie Kirby, of Tyler, gave SPCA of East Texas puppy Charlotte soapy hugs and talked her through bath time with a motherly touch at the pet wash at Gleaux Car Wash in Tyler.
When she completed the blow dry and placed Charlotte into a small towel, the judges for The Mom GLEAUXlympics congratulated her on a job well-done.
Kirby was one of four moms competing in the second round of the contest Thursday held in conjunction with the grand opening of the two locations for Gleaux Car Wash.
"Charlotte was precious and loved her bath and snuggles," she said. "And we got scored by a lot of judges, it was fierce competition in there."
Each of the moms bathed a puppy from the local SPCA and were judged by local celebrities for cleanliness, dryness, cuteness and overall appearance.
Kirby said The Mom GLEAUXlympics kind of stumbled in her lap and it's been one of the most fun things she's gotten to do.
"I just turned 40 a week ago so I feel like I'm entering into 40s with a bang with some fun things," Kirby said. "It's been a blessing to be a part of such a great community here in Tyler and to get pulled into this little activity."
As a foster and eventual adoptive parent of humans, Kirby enjoyed raising awareness for the dogs needing a home as well.
"I feel like when you're helping someone else is when you're truly feeling alive yourself," she said. "When you just try to take care of yourself, it feels very inward focused and selfish and it can make you really unhappy. From humans to dogs, being able to help and serve others is just so important in being a part of this Earth."
Karen Kilgore-Parker, SPCA of East Texas foster coordinator, said the event was a great way to raise awareness for the animals needing foster families.
"It's great for us because we're always trying to spread the message of adopting and not shopping," she said. "I think everybody did a great job at trying to keep the puppies calm and get them all spiffy and clean."
The SPCA is a foster-based rescue in Tyler, where foster families provide love and socialization to pups and kitties until they find their forever families. While fostering, the SPCA provides necessities, such as food and puppy pads.
Two of the puppies are already spoken for, but three other pups who attended are available for adoption, Kilgore-Parker said.
Todd Hinkie, marketing director for Gleaux Car Wash, said doing good in the community is super important to the company. The two Gleaux Car Wash locations in Tyler are the beginning of a national chain of car washes.
"Matter of fact, it's in our tagline, "We're Gleaux Car Wash: the home of good clean fun," he said. "Good really refers to doing good in our community. We want to be more than just a provider of a service. We want to be involved in the life of this community, and one of the ways we do that is by caring for people's pets as well and giving them a place to watch their dogs."
After the pup wash contest, the top two finishers on Thursday will compete in a vacuuming contest on Saturday.
Hinkie said he was thankful for the SPCA to bring the puppies and it was fun to see the moms interact and bath them.
"We're just lifting up the cause of dog fostering and wanting to reach out to our community to let people know there are some precious dogs that need to be fostered before they're adopted by their forever family," Hinkie said. "So we're here to raise that awareness and have a good time. We're hoping that people will consider fostering a dog and even adopting a dog. We love being a part of the community and doing things that are good for our community."
The SPCA is always looking for fosters and volunteers. Monetary donations and wish-list items, such as food and toys, are also welcome, Kilgore-Parker said. People can visit the SPCA of East Texas website to see the pets, their bios and apply for adoption.
Hinkie hopes people will keep an eye on Gleaux, as they've hired a great team of people providing care to customers.
"It's so much more than just a car wash," he said.
The Gleaux Car Washes are located at 2412 Oak Creek Blvd and 6313 S. Broadway, both in Tyler. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.