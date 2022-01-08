Tyler Area Gays hope to highlight LGBT vendors in a new outdoor market that will open for the first time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 in downtown Tyler.
"It's kind of like a farmers market, but it's mainly for the LGBT community," said Jay Hilburn, chairman of Tyler Area Gays.
The Rainbow Market was inspired by TAG's earlier Pride event, which had about 80 vendors, Hilburn said. Many were not LGBT.
"We wanted to do a market for the LGBT people," where they can set up booths to sell jewelry, candles and other items, he said. TAG will not turn anyone way though, particularly ally organizations.
He said TAG plans to make the market a monthly event, on the third Saturday of the month. The location might change, though.
As of Wednesday, 10 vendors had registered for the market, but there's still time for vendors to sign up to participate. Booths cost $10, which will be used primarily for advertising the event, Hilburn said.
Registration deadline is Monday. Email Hilburn at jaytagchair21@outlook.com for an application. The application will be included on TAG's website, tylerareagays.com, in the future.