Marine Corps veteran Ben Holmes and his wife Amanda didn’t always dream of opening a coffee business. ETX Legends Coffee, started in July of last year and soon to open a brick and mortar in Lindale, came about following Ben’s diagnosis and journey with PTSD.
Amanda said following the military, her husband transitioned into law enforcement where he was eventually diagnosed with PTSD.
“Ben served in the Marine Corps and transitioned into law enforcement. During that time, Ben was diagnosed with PTSD,” she said. “I did some research and found a nonprofit program in Montana that focused on veterans with PTSD re-assimilating into civilian life.”
Holmes spent a month and half on horseback in the back country of Montana with 11 other veterans. It was during this time that he found a love for coffee as he and his fellow cowboys would use that time to reflect around the campfire.
“He found campfire coffee as a time of reflection for him,” Holmes said.
He also fell in love with horses and ranching.
“Through that program, he was referred to a ranch here in Lindale where he stepped away from full-time law enforcement and became a full-time ranch foreman,” she said.
Holmes said her husband brought his love for coffee home following his trip to Montana.
“I already loved coffee, but when he came back from that program, coffee kind of became our ‘thing.' We’d visit different coffee shops and just enjoyed spending time together over a cup of coffee,” she said. “After moving to Lindale, we continued to explore our new East Texas life together and fell in love with the town and community, so we knew this is the place where we’d plant our family’s roots.”
Holmes said doors were opened and the opportunity to purchase the perfect “home” for their coffee shop was made possible.
“So, we launched our coffee business and then God opened doors that allowed us the ability to purchase an abandoned building in downtown Lindale, known to many as the old Rice’s Grocery Store,” she said. “The building was built in 1925 and we plan on revitalizing the building and bringing it back to life as a coffee shop.”
“It is a charming brick building in the heart of downtown Lindale,” Holmes said. “It needs a lot of love to bring it back to life, but we’re working hard to restore it while keeping the small town charm.”
ETX Legends Coffee also has a mission to connect with the community and be of service to those in need.
“We’re a veteran, law enforcement and rancher owned coffee brand that has a desire to connect with our community, inspire those to live out their purpose and a calling to give back to organizations that help support veterans with PTSD,” Holmes said. “Every quarter we donate a portion of our profits to organizations that support veterans with PTSD. We’ve personally experienced the life change that these programs can provide to our veterans and their families, so we feel honored to give to these types of programs that gave so much to us.”
The coffee shop currently sells its bags of whole bean and ground small-batch roasted specialty coffee. When the shop opens, it will serve traditional coffee shop beverages, breakfast pastries and light lunch options.
Until the couple gets the brick and mortar location up and running, you can find them at Canton Trade Days each month in Arbor 1. Coffee can also be purchased online.
Holmes said she is excited to take the next step and hopes their story will inspire others.
“ETX Legends Coffee Co. was built out of our life journey together,” she said. “We hope to inspire people to know that it’s never too late to find your purpose and live it.”
An opening date has not yet been set.
“A lot will depend on the progress of the renovations, but we are coming soon,” Holmes said.
For more information, visit www.etxlegendscoffee.com.