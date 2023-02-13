Valentine’s Day is known for sending loves ones flowers, something Lou Ann Green knows all too well.
Owner of Flowers by Lou Ann, Green has been preparing those beautiful arrangements on this special day for the community for 26 years.
“We have been serving our customers since 1997 and love offering them a huge variety of options to fit their personalities and needs,” she said. “We try to appeal to those seeking a modern trendy arrangements as well as the traditional look and feel.”
The shop offers containers and vases that give arrangements a unique and special standout look.
For its biggest day of the year, Green said the shop has to be prepared.
“Valentine's is defined as the biggest floral holiday of the year. We have to prepare ahead as much as possible so we will be able to fill every ones request for delivery on Feb. 14,” she said. “At some point we will have to stop taking deliveries, we can only fill and deliver so many arrangements and have the time to hand deliver each of them.”
In fact, there are so many orders to fill, the shop has an 18-wheeler right outside its doors ready to load full of flowers.
“We bring in lots of extra help,” Green said. “I have friends and family to help our shop to make all the magic happen.”
Green said although red roses are the best seller, lilies and tulips come in at a close second.
In addition to flower arrangement the shop also offers gifts such as candles, rose, petals, candies, cookies, chocolate dipped strawberries, and more.
Green said she is excited for another year of helping the community find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.
“We want to assist our customers in making someone feel loved, celebrated, appreciated or comforted with a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” she said.
Flowers by Lou Ann is located at 623 South Beckham Avenue and can be reached at 903-531-2255. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit www.flowersbylouann.com.