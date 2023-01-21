Lonestar Physical Therapy & Sports Performance held its grand opening on Thursday. The business, which opened its door late last year, is a local, family-owned physical therapy and performance center specializing in providing hands-on individualized care for you throughout the lifespan.
CEO and Founder Stephen Ford said the facility is aimed at helping anyone from the senior citizens to athletes.
“Collectively our programs are built for all individuals who seek to move better with less pain, from the competitive athlete to the elderly. Our physical therapy services include orthopedic manual therapy, sports therapy, and vestibular therapy,” he said. “Additionally, we offer a wellness recovery suite that is designed to improve the mobility, stability and strength in healthy individuals interested in self-care and health maintenance.”
“By providing a ‘one stop shop’ for all recovery and wellness needs, we commit to creating a better tomorrow through better health today,” Ford added.
Ford said the decision to move to Tyler and start the business in East Texas was an easy one to make.
“The community of Tyler provides a win-win for my family and our business; it offers a strong home to establish our family as well as a thriving healthcare sector that is advancing the level of care for the people of East Texas,” he said. “With such a strong commitment to the community, Tyler was an easy choice for us, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the sense of pride throughout the area.”
Ford said Lonestar Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has an unwavering commitment to clients and deep gratitude for the trust placed in its care.
Ford is a physical therapist who has completed post-doctoral training to be acknowledged as a board-certified specialist in orthopedics and will soon complete his fellowship training in orthopedic manual therapy, distinctions that less than 5% and 1% of physical therapist achieve nationally, respectively.
Ford said he is dedicated to each client who walks through the door.
“Our clients will achieve better outcomes in less time. Integral throughout this process will be our devotion to each individual that seeks to better themselves while fostering a community for health engagement throughout the Tyler area,” he said.
Lonestar Physical Therapy & Sports Performance also boasts unrivaled golf performance programming in conjunction with the Titleist Performance Institute.
“We leverage 3D motion tracking with kinematic sequencing analysis and a commercial golf simulator to perform comprehensive functional movement screenings for the golfer,” For said. “These programs are designed for players of any level to identify areas of improvement to create more powerful, consistent swings that can take your game to the next level.”
“We are a practice dedicated to providing the highest level of clinical excellence and training,” he said.
Lonestar Physical Therapy & Sports Performance is located at 5759 Eagles Nest Boulevard, Suite 4 and can be reached at 903-405-4899. Hours of operation are Mon. through Thurs. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.
For more information, visit the Lonestar Physical Therapy & Sports Performance website.