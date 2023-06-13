A local, veteran-owned microgreens business is bringing the benefits of the tiny greens to the area.
LC’s Microgreens LLC, owned by Joshua Sproul, opened in April of this year offering 10 different varieties of microgreens.
Microgreens are little seedlings of edible plants that are often used to add color and flavor to meals. They're much smaller than regular greens, and even “baby" green, and have grown in popularity, especially in fine dining circles.
Early research has indicated that microgreens contain up to 40% more phytochemicals, beneficial nutrients and components, than their full-grown counterparts, according to webmd.com.
Though these little greens are small in stature, they contain extremely high levels of powerful vitamins, minerals, and health-supporting components.
Sproul said he started the business to share the benefits of microgreens but also to have time to spend with his family.
“I wanted to have a business where I could support my family, while spending time with my children,” he said. “We offer microgreens to individuals and businesses that are not available in this area.”
All of the produce is grown in a climate-controlled environment, free of chemicals or pesticides.
Current flavors include kale, broccoli, black-oil sunflower, rambo radish, salad mix, red vein sorrel, beets, red cabbage, amaranth, and cantaloupe.
“The flavors I have are unique and my customers continually tell me how much they enjoy them,” Sproul said. “I will continue to add other flavors as well.”
Sproul said he grew up on a big farm and has always loved growing and farming.
“I grew up farming and microgreens were the perfect choice for a business,” he said. “They are extremely beneficial and taste delicious; the possibilities are endless in regards to how people use them - salads, sandwiches, sautéed, or eaten raw.”
Sproul said the business has been well received by the community in just its few short months of being open. So much so, LC’s Microgreens will be available at Drug Emporium.
“The business is going well; every week I get more customers and I am excited to announce that our microgreens will soon be featured in the Drug Emporium in Tyler,” he said. “Customers can enjoy the numerous health benefits of microgreens when they purchase from us, while supporting a local business.”
LC’s Microgreens is located at 13430 County Road 293. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends by appointment only.
For more information, visit the LC’s Microgreens Facebook page.