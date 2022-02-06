Chalk Hill Communications purchased Sports Talk East Texas, KYZX 1240 AM and 95.7 FM in Tyler from Paul Glieser of ATW Media.
KYZX has flipped its format to a simulcast of Classic Hits, KDOK 1240 AM, which is licensed to Kilgore. KDOK has several FM translators around the area. It can be heard on 105.3 FM in Kilgore, 101.9 FM in Longview, 106.1 FM in Henderson, 94.9 in Chalk Hill – Lake Cherokee and now 95.7 FM and 1490 AM in Tyler.
Chalk Hill’s owner Chuck Conrad describes the station as “a mix of hits from the English Invasion of the 1960s through the mid to late 1980s.
"For many people, it is the music they grew up with," Conrad said. "You’ll find artists like the Rolling Stones, Jackson Browne, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, The Beatles, Carole King and many more."
Conrad said a typical weekly playlist is around 1,500 songs so there is always variety.
While the official call letters remain in Kilgore, it does mark a return home. At one time, KDOK was on 1490 in Tyler. It was the big Top 40 station in the area from 1965 until 1990.
Chalk Hill Communications is locally owned and operated. It also owns KZQX FM, popularly known as QX-FM. The oldies station can be heard on 100.3 FM in Longview and 97.9 FM in Tyler.