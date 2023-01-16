Natural Grocers in Tyler is helping the community keep their New Year’s resolutions by offering a Resolution Reset Week program beginning Tuesday.
The program is aimed at helping Americans stay on track with their New Year’s health and wellness resolutions as nearly 45 percent of all Americans make New Year’s resolutions, and 80 percent, or 108 million people, drop their resolutions by February, according to Tyler Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coach Denise Nix.
Nix said the dates chosen for the program are significant.
“Many folks are familiar with the stats that show how people who make New Year's resolutions have dropped them by the second week of February and many don't make it nearly that long,” she said “Research conducted by Strava using over 800 million user-logged activities in 2019 predicts the day most people are likely to give up on their New Year's Resolution is January 19. Strava calls it ‘Quitter's Day’.”
“We deliberately choose these dates to reinvigorate folks who have committed to making positive changes or efforts towards their health right around the time most goals are abandoned. Jan. 17 to 21 is only five days; you can do anything for five days.”
Nix said the timing of the programs also gives people a breather after the stress and fast pace of the holidays and a chance to get back into routines.
The program aims at providing the information, education and discounts on quality products to help communities succeed.
“We are empowering our neighbors, family, Crew, and communities to take charge of their health through science-based nutrition education and to choose products with a lighter and more sustainable environmental footprint is how we care for our Crew, our community, and the planet we all share,” Nix said.
Nix said the program is just one of many the company holds as part of its five Founding Principles.
“We consider our Resolution Reset campaign to be a seasonal extension of our Commitment to Nutrition Education; one of our five Founding Principles,” she said. “The beginning of the year is a fantastic time to reach a larger, captive audience about taking charge of their health and supplying the information and products to do so.”
“Natural Grocers is uniquely positioned and qualified to help our communities reach the full potential of their health and wellness resolutions far beyond the month of January,” Nix said. “We are the only national grocery chain to support a full-time Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) position in all stores, whose primary responsibility is providing free Nutrition Education to the surrounding community.”
According to Nix the impact of the grocers Nutritional Health Coach Program, just in the last five years includes:
• More than 35,000 people optimized their health through our free health coaching sessions
• More than 7,000 free in-store nutrition classes held
• More than 115,000 attendees, educated and empowered
• More than 12,000 community outreach events
“In fiscal year 2022 our investment to provide free nutrition education across our 164 stores nationwide, was more than $4 million,” Nix said. “That’s what a founding principle means to us.”
Following the Resolution Reset Week, Natural Grocers will be holding its 21 Days to a Healthier You program along with several others throughout the year.
Nix explained what makes the Resolution Reset Week program unique.
“These days the holidays aren’t even over before you’ll see and hear ‘New Year’s Resolutions’ marketing messages all over the place. If you strip away the marketing jargon and trendy, shiny packaging, most of these ‘Resolution’ aids are fairly shallow and can be hard to maintain for any lasting positive change or improvement,” she said. “What sets this program apart is some of the very things that differentiate our stores from traditional grocery stores – our commitment to education and by default, consumer transparency. We offer practical advice and the education to back it up.”
“At Natural Grocers we do the research for you which includes a strict product-vetting process that every brand must pass before they can be on our shelves or in our departments. Additionally, our NED constantly works to stay abreast of the latest science-based, peer-reviewed data and research to help us provide clear, concise educational content for our customers and our Crew,” Nix continued. “When you come into our store, you can ask questions and we’ll know or find the answers because our company and our Crew genuinely want to help”
Natural Grocers is located at 4820 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 903-561-1800.
For more information, visit the Resolution Reset Week webpage.