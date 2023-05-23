according to owner of the Tyler location Rocky Gill.
Since 1995, over 109,000 people have gone through Express’ doors seeking work. Express has placed people with more than 3,200 different East Texas businesses in that same period, becoming one of the top Express franchises out of nearly 1,000 global locations.
“When we moved into our current office in 2013, I really thought we’d never outgrow it. I planned to retire in the building”, said Gill. “But we’ve been so blessed to work with more companies and job seekers that we continue to grow. We’ve seen our service lines expand into new skill areas.”
The new location, now located at 5604 South Donnybrook Avenue, is directly across the street from their former location on South Donnybrook, occupying a former gym.
Nearly doubling its space, Express plans to greatly improve their service to Tyler businesses.
In addition to allowing for growth of their Industrial, Office Services, Skilled Trades and Professional service lines, the new facility will also house a world-class training space which will allow Express Pros Training to expand training offerings for area businesses.
“We are so excited to occupy our fourth office since 1995. We hope to increase our capacity for service. We’ve been blessed to work closely with so many businesses through the years,” Gill said. “Express hopes for that to continue for many more years by providing the finest staffing and workforce management services in East Texas.”
In addition to Express Employment Professionals, the new facility will house the Specialized Recruiting Group and Express Pros Training.
Express is considering starting other employment-related services companies for the near future.
The Tyler Express office is a franchise of Express Employment Professionals and is in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow; providing localized staffing solutions to our community.
For more information, visit www.expresstyler.com.