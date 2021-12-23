While serving a line of customers two days before Christmas, Denise Weaver was extremely busy alongside her husband and their employees selling out of several of the signature items at Tyler bakery Just Pies.
Weaver said there may not be any pies on Christmas Eve when the pie shop will be selling on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Weavers have owned the business, at 2970 Old Henderson Highway, for three years.
As the business moves into its fourth year, sales have doubled compared to last holiday season. Denise Weaver noted Just Pies is a small mom-and-pop business that's short-staffed.
For area dessert and treat shops, the Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year.
During this holiday season, Jeremiah Cagle, co-owner of the East Texas staple Lindale Candy Company, said his team is fighting to keep items on the shelves.
He said business has certainly been better than last year and it blew the year before that out of the water.
The candy shop had to stop taking orders two and a half to three weeks ago. Candy canes and peppermint bowls have been halted to adjust for the season, Cagle said.
"We have to make tough decisions to best meet the demand," he said.
Lindale Candy Company, which is celebrating its 75th year, is one of just four candy establishments in the country that still hand-pulls peppermint. The shop offering handmade candy and a variety of chocolates is at 113 W. Hubbard St. in Lindale.
Cagle and his wife Kaitlin, who has been a chocolatier for 16 years, have owned the business for about three years.
He said Wednesday he expects the team will be working most of the day on Thursday and Friday.
The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday (Christmas Eve).
His advice for people seeking holiday desserts and treats is "the early bird gets the sugar."
The team is working over 100 hours weekly and into the night to keep up with the high demand.
"December's the busiest month, and Christmas is the busiest holiday," he said, noting that the chocolate kitchen stays busy from now till Valentine's Day.
A recent 2,000-square-foot kitchen expansion has allowed employees to work on chocolate-making and peppermint products. The new kitchen includes windows for people to view the candy-making process from outside, Cagle said.
A weekly schedule is posted on the shop's Facebook and Instagram to let people know when they can watch. Cagle has seen around 40 to 50 people watching the candy-making at times.
Over time, Cagle said they continue to find ways to better serve customers and build upon each year's success.
While they have experienced intense growing pains, he said God has been good, the shop has a great team and a lot of community support.
"It's been fun and a lot of hard work. The candy doesn't make itself," Cagle said.
On Friday, Just Pies will open at noon and will keep doors open until 6 p.m. or earlier if it sells out. The shop will be closed the week after Christmas and reopen Jan. 4.