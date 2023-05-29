Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept.
The opening marks the brand’s 27th restaurant in the state and the first for local couple Jack and Mona Gabriel who have been serving the Tyler community with their Nothing Bundt Cakes and Marble Slab Creamery businesses over the past 10 years.
Jack Gabriel said he can’t wait to serve East Texas with the family-oriented company.
“Tyler is a traditional Southern city made up of people that appreciate made-from-scratch food. One of the best parts of working in foodservice is watching our guests’ enjoy their first bites of our product, and we know the community is going to embrace the Chick’s focus on freshness and flavor,” he said. “This company is also very family-oriented, which appeals to us as three generations working together to do what we love: enrich lives and serve others. We can’t wait to welcome our friends and neighbors into our new restaurant.”
Gabriel’s passion for cooking started in childhood when he accompanied his father to work in bakeries and military mess halls. His first job as a teen was at Safeway grocery store, where he met co-worker and future wife of 48 years, Mona.
Gabriel made his career in grocery and distribution for over 40 years, while Mona worked in management for government agencies including the Texas Attorney General’s office.
After retiring, the couple decided to start a new chapter of their lives with franchising, opening their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Tyler in 2013. They have since expanded to own 11 locations of the bakery concept and one Marble Slab Creamery, and they are thrilled to be getting into the Chicken Salad Chick business.
Their franchises are a true family affair, working alongside their two sons and their families. The Gabriel’s grandson will be the manager of Chicken Salad Chick Tyler.
During grand opening week, Tyler guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways beginning June 7.
On June 7 the first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.
On June 8 the first 100 guests will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio, on June 9 the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Large Chick Cooler, and on June 10 the first 100 guests will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a Chick Trio.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app; Wi-Fi will not be available on site.
Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot.
If guests leave the line for any reason, their spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.
Guests must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase and is not valid with any other offers.
Chicken Salad Chick Tyler is located at 4710 South Broadway Avenue in the Plaza shopping center next to Hobby Lobby. Hours of operation will be Mon. through Sat. from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the Chicken Salad Chick Facebook page.