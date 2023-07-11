A small, veteran-owned coffee shop in the heart of Chapel Hill has announced it will be permanently closing its doors.
Wood & Bean announced on Facebook Monday afternoon it would be closing its doors after serving the community for five years and urged customers to stop by for a hug before it permanently closed its doors.
The unique store offered a wide variety of beverages as well as handmade woodwork.
Owners Bridgett and Adam Schriefer say the business will stay open until inventory is depleted.
The Facebook post read, in part:
“Hey y’all with the rising costs of everything and the lack of business. We will be closing out shop. I am so sad, but I trust that God has bigger plans for us. We have enjoyed being able to serve you for these past 5 years, we y’all SO MUCH!
“We will remain open with just myself, Adam or Abby working to help exhaust inventory. Please be patient as we close this chapter and please come by so we can hug y’all!!
Facebook reactions and comments to the post show the beloved coffee shop will be greatly missed.
Bridgett Schriefer elaborated saying when the business opened there wasn’t a coffee shop for 6 miles, now there are too many to compete with.
“The cost of goods is increasing and small businesses everywhere are just struggling. It is also tough as more and more coffee shops pop up. When we opened there wasn’t a coffee shop for 6 miles. And now within 3 miles we have three more and one more about to open,” she said. “We chose not to compete for business as it just means we all struggle.”
Schriefer said both customers and employees have become like family and she is heartbroken to have to close.
“Our community especially here in Chapel Hill has been overly supportive for years. Our baristas are from the community so that connection has been so strong; they are family and their families are family,” she said. “They are all family and I am sick to not have the daily interaction as we have had for the past five years. We will miss them more than anything else.”
Schriefer said there are a few items that kept stocked up that will be for sale and eventually they will look to sell the equipment.
“We have syrups and sauces because we always kept stock, it was important our customers didn’t go without their favorite flavors. We still deal with some slow ship times; most of these we will sell at cost. We have shirts and such,” she said. “We will look at selling the equipment soon. Adam’s artwork we will sell on another venue possibly. If I’m being honest, I know we could shut the doors but I need to see our customers. Also my baristas need a chance to transition.”
As for what lies ahead, Schriefer said the family will do what it’s always done — pray, pray, pray. She also had a personal message the community and her employees.
“I would like to say thank you so much for welcoming us. Thank you to our friends and family who supported us throughout the process and are still loyal customers today. We want to say thank you to our baristas over the years; so hard to say goodbye to them,” she said. “Tears pour as I think about them and the time we share; so many happy, crazy memories and some not so comfortable conversations as we worked on being the best baristas we could be.”
“We love each of you and Adam and I will continue to check in on you, we are invested in your endeavors as you are family to us now and forever,” Schriefer said. “Again thank you so much for the continued support over the years.”
Wood & Bean is located at 12971 State Highway 64 East and can be reached at 903-805-4602.
For more information, visit the Wood & Bean Facebook page.