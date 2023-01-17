The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas last week announced a call for nominations for the 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence, which honor businesses and charities who demonstrate superior integrity, reliability and trustworthiness.
All BBB accredited businesses and accredited charities that have a physical location within the 19 counties served by BBB Central East Texas are eligible to be nominated and to receive a prestigious BBB Award.
These awards are presented to BBB accredited businesses and charities in recognition of their outstanding commitment to exceptional standards in relationships to their consumers, employees, suppliers, competitors, shareholders, and surrounding communities.
Seven awards are presented to East Texas businesses and nonprofits, including one business startup and one business which is owned by a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The BBB Award for Excellence is designed to not only promote the importance of building trust, but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding businesses and charities to help contribute to an honorable marketplace.” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “The 2022 Awards were watched by over 100,000 viewers, and we are so grateful that we have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on and tell the stories of local businesses and nonprofits who are role models in our community.”
Nominations for businesses are due Feb. 12.
The East Texas community will select this year’s recipients via online vote. The 2023 BBB Awards will be announced on KLTV on May 7.
Twenty-five organizations were nominated for the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence. The 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence recipients were:
Nonprofit Category: P.A.T.H. People Attempting to Help
Large Business Category: Henry & Peters, P.C.
Mid-size Business Category: Innovative Pest Control
Small Business Category: Moon Fencing
Spark Award Winner: The Mortgage House
Veteran-Owned Business: Tyler Roofing Company
Individuals and business owners can nominate businesses by completing the nomination form found on bbb.org. For sponsorship information, contact Ciarra Jennings, at (903)581-1403.