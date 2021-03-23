Edward Jones Financial Advisor Randall Childress and his branch team members, Debra Smith, Gabrielle Crooks, Jacquelyn Gutierrez and Grant Childress, recently qualified for the Edward Jones recognition conference, the Drucker Council. This conference is reserved for the top 25 branches out of 19,000.
The recognition event will be held Friday, April 26.
“We are honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” said Childress. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”