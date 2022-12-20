Popular mobile barbershop Dapper is now joined by a second, permanent location. Dapper Westside, owned by Mandy Glasscock, opened its doors in Tyler in early October.
Although a brick and mortar had been the initial plan, Glasscock started the business mobile in 2018.
“The brick and mortar was my initial plan and design for Dapper 16 years ago when I first had the idea but I decided to do a mobile shop first because I had never heard of one,” she said. “I saw a need for quality places for men and boys to go where the staff is well trained and where there is a very high bar set for wonderful customer service and great haircuts.”
Glasscock, who was born and raised in Tyler, said she is thrilled to have the brick and mortar up and running.
“I love our community and my businesses are another way for me to bring value to our city. I’m a born and raised Tyler native and I saw and still see the need for service to be brought back to the very forefront of business,” she said. “Everything about Dapper Westside is relational. Our clients are not another transaction, they are people who we value and hope they leave feeling that way as well.”
The shop offers men and boys haircuts, beard trims, straight razor shaves, and relaxing add-ons in a hip environment thanks to the graffiti walls and modern music.
Glasscock wanted a shop that was colorful and fun and designed it herself along with her husband.
“The shop itself is pretty dope. It’s my design and my husband Jason and I did almost all of the build and remodeling ourselves,’ she said. “Dapper Westside is a fun spot that is very unique in every way.”
“We have even more plans in store for the space down the road,” Glasscock added.
However, the atmosphere is not the only thing that makes the shop unique. Glasscock said she has a rigorous hiring process.
“My system of hiring and training is out of the norm,” she said. “There are several interviews including a cutting interview so I can gauge where the stylist is with her craft.”
“It’s a long process but I want my clients to have the best experience and cut possible,” Glasscock said.
Glasscock is also passionate about her community.
As time and resources allow, Glasscock will take her Dapper mobile and give free haircuts to the homeless under the bridge. Something she hopes to do more of once Dapper Westside is fully staffed.
“When I was a kid my church gave clothes and groceries to the needy. I remember thinking in my kid brain that they needed haircuts to help get jobs. I couldn’t do anything about it then, of course, but many years later I became a barber and now I’m able to take my mobile shop right to the homeless,” she said. “My husband and I take Dapper mobile under the bridge as often as we can and I cut hair until there’s no one else needing one.”
Until she can get back under the bridge, Glasscock is helping out in other ways. Dapper Westside recently collected new toys to be given out to families in need.
“We wanted to help put smiles on kid’s faces, to help the parents that do not have the means to buy gifts for their kids this year but want to so badly,” she said.
Glasscock said her faith plays a big role in giving back and she hopes to do more in the future.
“Life is hard, it can knock you down fast and because of that people need help. My faith is a big part of why I think it is important to give back. Jesus was the greatest giver of all time, I’m nothing like him but I strive to be,” she said. “My husband Jason and I try to give back in many different ways and Lord willing this new business is successful so we that can give more.”
Dapper Westside is also involved with the local outreach For The Silent, an organization that helps raise awareness and fight against trafficking.
Although Dapper mobile is still out and about, Glasscock said she looks forward to meeting new clients at the permanent location.
“Come see me or my staff, we would love to meet you,” she said.
Dapper Westside is located at 12645 Highway 31 West and can be reached at 903-245-9425. Hours of operation are Tues. through Thurs. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Current Availability can be seen on Booksy at Dapper Westside Booksy page where appointments can also be made.
For more information, visit the Dapper Westside Facebook page.