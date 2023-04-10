Stephanie Hoff Clayton, owner of Moonwater Studio, has been working as an artist, art educator, and administrator since 1994 in the various places she’s lived, from New Orleans to the British Virgin Islands and beyond.
Clayton will soon be bringing her knowledge to Tyler residents with classes to be held at new art studio In-Between Studio.
Clayton describes her art as abstract.
“My art is abstract, somewhat visionary, and heavily intuitive but with enough reasoning to have a cohesive direction,” she said. “As an educator, to my knowledge I am the only artist in Tyler who teaches Intuitive Art.”
“I create, market, and sell my original paintings to private and public collectors. My representation is through the Purple House Gallery in Gainesville, Georgia not far from Atlanta,” she said. “I intend to teach adult classes and workshops in Intuitive Art and Painting at In-between Studio later this spring and in the summer.
Clayton said she sees art as a form of meditation for both the artist and viewer.
“For me, art is s a form of meditation; both for the artist during the creative process and then for the viewer seeing the completed work,” she said. “I invite the viewer’s gaze to linger long enough so that the mind may become quiet, open, and receptive. To understand my art, all that is needed is that which the viewer is willing to bring to the experience.”
“For both my art and my classes, I place great emphasis on self-inquiry, individual expression, and growth through the creative process,” Clayton added. I believe we are all inherently creative beings.”
Moonwater Studio is a private studio open by appointment only. Clayton is currently accepting painting commissions.
For more information, www.stephanieclayton.com.