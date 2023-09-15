A family-owned Lindale pickle company is set to be featured on The Texas Bucket List this weekend.

Prohibition Pickles, owned by Andy Stills, started from a humble, family garden in 2021 when it became overgrown with cucumbers.

Shane McAuliffe, founder and personality of The Texas Bucket List, said he was intrigued by the business and had to make the trip to feature it.

"We're always looking for unique stories on The Texas Bucket List and when I heard about guy making pickles with his family as a side gig, I was intrigued,” he said. “When I heard he had all sorts of crazy flavors and did all the pickles by hand, I had to feature him and his family.”

And, McAuliffe wasn’t exaggerating when describing all the “crazy flavors." Prohibition Pickles offers more than a dozen flavors including ranch, margarita, bacon, Carolina reaper, and more. They even offer sweet flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

McAuliffe said he wasn’t sure what to expect but ended up at Stills’ house to see where it all started.

“We really didn't know what to expect and Andy wasn't too sure about having a TV crew show up at his house, so we shot the story at Old Mill Pond Museum,” he said. “The fine folks with Visit Lindale helped set up the story and figured the shop would be the best place to shoot the piece.”

“After spending a few hours with Andy talking about his pickle project and sampling a few pickles, we ended up going to his house to meet his wonderful family and see the garden that inspired his venture,” McAuliffe said.

Stills said, to his surprise, McAuliffe had reached out to him by phone and email regarding the feature.

“Shane reached out to us both via email and by phone,” he said. “It was completely out of the blue.”

Stills said the experience was amazing and the Old Mill Pond Museum was the perfect setting.

“The experience was awesome. Never did we think we would have someone want to interview us and much less be on TV with our pickles,” he said. "We are thankful for the Old Mill Pond Museum in Lindale for giving us an opportunity to shoot the show there. The old time feel with the museum and the general store there made it perfect to show how old school canning and pickling work.”

Stills said McAuliffe tried several flavor and really fell in love with the authentic taste of the dill.

“Shane is a great guy; very friendly and so was his media personnel. It was a very professional interview, but had the feeling of being under no pressure whatsoever,” he said. “In fact, Shane started shooting the show without telling me just because that normally works best for people who feel nervous prior to recording.”

“Shane tried our Jalapeno Ranch and Dill pickles. He really enjoyed the classic dill pickles because we use actual dill weed in them, and we aren’t shy on the dill,” Stills aid. “If you notice other ‘dill’ pickles on the shelf, they usually have no dill weed in them along with a host of other preservatives that are hard to pronounce.”

McAuliffe echoed the success of the feature and said he would soon be returning to the Lindale area.

“We had a blast getting to interview Andy and stories like his are what The Texas Bucket List is all about,” he said. “Not only do we get see some of the amazing things Texas has to offer but we get to meet the incredible people of Texas and tell their story to the whole state.”

“Later this season, we'll also be doing a feature on the Lindale Candy Company and I have a feeling we'll be back in the area soon to check off even more things on The Texas Bucket List,” McAuliffe added.

Viewers can catch this weekend’s episode of The Texas Bucket List featuring Prohibition Pickles on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on KYTX CBS 19.

Prohibition Pickles orders can be place online for delivery or pickup. The business can be reached at 918-781-9341.

For more information, visit the Prohibition Pickles Facebook page.